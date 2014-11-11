Cops trace ‘missing’ Hindu girl; stir by right wing outfits averted

Police in Firozabad city managed to avert tension after a Hindu girl allegedly eloped with a Muslim youth and RSS wing Hindu Jagran Manch and BJP Yuva Morcha threatened massive stir if the girl was not recovered by Monday.

Additional SP, Firozabad, Rakesh Pandey Monday claimed that a police team, which had gone to Assam following a tip-off, had recovered the 19-year-old girl in Guwahati. He said they will bring her back to the city after completing the legal procedure.

The girl went missing from her home in Linepar police station area on November 6. Her father, a taxi driver, had registered a case against a Muslim youth living in the neighbourhood. Police, however, found the youth at his home. He failed to give any information on whereabouts of the girl.

Senior sub-inspector at Linepar police station Ashok Kumar Yadav said a police team led by the SHO was sent to Assam along with the girl’s father and the Muslim youth. He added that they have been informed that the girl has been recovered with another Muslim youth who hails from Firozabad. The girl and the youth were traced on the basis of tracking of their cellphones.

Soon after the girl went missing, BJP Yuva Morcha and Hindu Jagran Manch took up the issue. A day after the FIR was registered, the workers of the two organisations staged a dharna at the Linepar police station and threatened to launch a massive protest Tuesday if the girl was not recovered by Monday.

District President of Hindu Jagran Manch, Atul Yadav said they had “alerted the police that they will stage massive protest and all the schools would be closed”.

Firozabad district general secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha Nikunj Shukla meanwhile, said the girl’s mother and grandmother have not yet been informed of her recovery.

