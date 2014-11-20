China illegally occupied Aksai Chin, incursions hamper ties, says Rajnath Singh

Singh said India lost Aksai Chin to China only because of wrong policies of the previous UPA government.

India on Thursday said that repeated incursions by Chinese troops into its territory “do not augur well” for maintaining cordial bilateral ties and accused China of illegally occupying Aksai Chin. Addressing an election rally in Leh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said that several development schemes could not be implemented in the region due to Article 370 and urged people to vote for BJP which promises to implement the 73rd Amendment in the state.

“China has illegally occupied Aksai Chin and incursions by Chinese troops does not augur well in maintaining cordial relations with our neighbour,” he said, adding that New Delhi wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours but its gesture should be reciprocated. Singh said relations between the two countries could touch new heights if there is a “positive action and resolution of complicated issues like border dispute”.

He said Pakistan “gifted away” Aksai Chin area to China and the previous National Conference-led state Government never cared, as for it and the UPA government Ladakh was nothing more than a “cold desert”. China never shared its boundary in Jammu and Kashmir with India at the time of independence of the country and because of the wrong policies of Congress government the country has become India’s neighbour, he said, adding that Tibet acted as a ‘buffer state’ between the two nations.

The Minister said his party considers J&K and Ladakh “close to its heart” and took a dig at Congress saying India lost precious territory to China only because of wrong policies of the previous UPA government. He was in Leh to rally for BJP candidate Chering Dorzey, who is contesting against sitting Congress MLA and Minister Nawang Rigzin Zora, and elections for this Assembly segment will be held in the first phase on November 25.

Singh said several schemes could not be implemented in the region because of Article 370 and that Ladakh was neglected by successive PDP and NC governments in the state. “There are certain parties which raise the issue of Article 370 during elections as they want to create a sense of fear among certain voters. Those parties should discuss the issues of governance and development in the state,” he said.

