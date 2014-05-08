‘Chennai train IEDs similar to Patna bombs’

A forensic examination of the remains of IEDs collected from the two ill-fated coaches of Bangalore-Guwahati Express have revealed that the explosives were packed in “elbow-pipes” and shrapnels and ball bearings were stuffed in it.

Investigators said the IEDs were similar to the Patna bombs, which exploded near the venue for BJP leader Narendra Modi’s rally last year. While the explosives used in the train were put in singular elbow-pipes, in Patna each IED was made of at least two such pipes. At least three live-bombs were recovered in Patna, while three others exploded. In both the incidents, analogue clocks were used as timers, a senior official said.

“We had manage to recover the timer used in Patna in a good condition. The timer used in Chennai blasts is badly damaged and we have not been able to get all the pieces and assemble them. The brand would be known by a second forensic examination, which is underway. We will try to match the needle and other components in our possession with the Patna one,” said the official. If the brand of the timer matches with those used in Patna, it would mean there was a similarity between Bodh Gaya, Patna and Chennai bombs.

The National Security Guard (NSG), which conducted the post-blast analysis of the train coaches, has in a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs said the bombs weighing 1.5 kg, had been kept in a bag. The primary explosives used in the IED was ammonium nitrate mixed with petrol.

While no terror group has been named by the investigators for the Chennai blasts, if the make of the bombs are anything to go by then they have tell-tale signs of Indian Mujahideen, which had been held responsible for blasts in Bodh Gaya and Patna.

“They were not supposed to explode at the Chennai station. We think the bags were kept under the lower berth of coaches S- 4 and S-5 in Bangalore and somebody else was to fetch them at a destination, which was definitely not Chennai. The woman techie, who was killed in the explosion, died because she was sitting opposite the berth under which the IED was kept and her body took the impact. The other 14 injured only had minor injuries,” said another official.

