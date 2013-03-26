Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala will be soon admitted to Delhis RML Hospital for a surgery to implant a pacemaker,after the court rejected his plea to undergo treatment at a private hospital.

Special CBI Judge Manu Rai Sethi directed the Tihar jail superintendent to get the 78-year-old INLD leader,who is serving sentence in a graft case,referred to the RML Hospital,saying it has all the infrastructure and facilities required for his treatment. The court has directed the Delhi Police to ensure adequate security for Chautala and allowed one family member to stay with him in the hospital.

Chautala was taken to GB Pant Hospital for a checkup on Monday,said sources.

The court has directed that his medical records be submitted to the RML Hospital.

Chautalas counsel had filed an application to the court to allow his client to get a pacemaker installed at a private heart institute at his own expense as he was suffering from various ailments,and required a multi-disciplinary hospital for treatment and government hospitals do not have such facilities.

The court had called for reports from the AIIMS,RML and GB Pant hospitals on Monday regarding availability of infrastructure and possibility of appropriate treatment being accorded to Chautala.

In their report,GB Pant Hospital had said that it can only provide general medicare,while RML and AIIMS had said they had facilities for treatment for various cardiac ailments.

