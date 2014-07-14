Chandrababu Naidu, KCR visit temple to mark Bonalu festival

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders offered prayers at a famous temple in Secunderabad here on the occasion of Bonalu festival.

The leaders visited the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple which is frequented by thousands of devotees during the festival.

Rao later told reporters that the state government would organise the festival in a suitable manner.

Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and parts of Telangana as a thanks giving to the Goddess for fulfillment of vows, and involves the worship of Goddess Kali and her various forms.

