CBI set to exhume bodies of both Badaun rape-murder victims

In a fresh twist to the Badaun double rape-murder case, the CBI has decided to exhume the bodies of the two girls for a fresh autopsy as it feels that proper procedure was not followed while conducting the post-mortem.

CBI sources said the first post-mortem was conducted at night, which is against the procedures. Post-mortem is not conducted after sunset except in emergency cases.

The agency is planning to constitute a medical board before moving a local court for a direction to exhume the bodies. The move comes after the autopsy report of the state government only indicated rape without conclusively proving it. Meanwhile, the CBI continued the polygraph test on the fathers of the two girls.

The brother of one of the girls, who is holding a fast at Jantar Mantar, alleged bias. “The CBI is investigating the case under pressure. We want a fair probe. I will fast till the agency assures my family of a fair investigation,” he said. He said the polygraph test should also be done on the family members of the accused.

A CBI spokesperson said, “We have not concluded the investigation. We will not comment about the allegations.”

