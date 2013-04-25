CBI probe must to expose netas: BJP

BJP state president Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said CBIs role was needed to ascertain links between politicians and their benami investment in Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society.

This is one of the aspects that the probe commission cannot expose as it has limited powers,he said. The state government questioning CBI role in the scam in Bombay High Court is unfortunate, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis questioned the governments motive behind not placing the Adarsh Commission report in the assembly in the budget session. It appears Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is trying to protect political leaders and ministers in the government, he said.

Fadnavis said if CBI takes the probe to its logical end,at least seven ministers will be exposed. The 700-page Adarsh report was submitted to the chief secretary on April 18,the concluding day of the budget session.

Chavan said,The report will be tabled in the monsoon session.

It is not only opposition,but also Congress and NCP members who are intrigued by the governments decision not to place the report in state legislature.

A senior Congress minister said,Nothing stopped the government from placing the report in the budget session. By keeping the report under wraps,the government is allowing politically motivated speculation.

Interestingly,the report will have to be approved by the cabinet before it is made public.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly,Eknath Khadse said,We have no issues if the government makes the report public.

Commission reports can be accepted or rejected the government.

Opposition leaders fear there may be attempts within the government to dilute the findings of the commission. The state government is planning to constitute a sub-committee to take a call on the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App