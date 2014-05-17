BSP gets third highest vote share, but no seats

One of the most curious stories from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls will be that of the BSP, which, despite getting the third-highest vote share of just over four per cent, did not win a single seat. The party had 21 seats in the 15th Lok Sabha, 20 of which were from UP. As per data available at the time of filing this report, the BSP polled 2.29 crore votes and had a vote share of 4.2 per cent. After the BJP, whose vote share hovered around 31.1 per cent and the Congress, which had a vote share of 19.4 per cent, the BSP emerged as the third-highest vote- getter in the country. But these votes were not good enough to win the party even a single seat in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Several parties, despite having lower vote shares than the BSP, managed much more seats. The 3.9 per cent vote share of TMC, for instance, fetched the party a good 34 seats. Similarly, the AIADMK, with a vote share hovering around 3.3 per cent, notched up 37 seats. Even the AAP, with a meager vote share of 2.1 per cent, managed to win four seats.

In absolute numbers, the BJP got 17.13 crore votes till the time of filing this report, followed by Congress which got 10.66 crore votes.

