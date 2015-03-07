BJP should ask Mufti if he is an Indian: article in RSS mouthpiece

The article said Sayeed raked a political controversy within hours of his taking oath by thanking Pakistan, separatists and terrorists for allowing peaceful polls in the state.

An article in RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ has told BJP to ask Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed if he is an Indian or not and that he cannot adopt “double standards” by making remarks like thanking Pakistan and militants for peaceful polls in the state.

The article ‘Sparking Controversy’ written by former CBI Director Joginder Singh is also critical of government of India’s response to the plight of 3.70 lakh Hindus and Sikhs who were forced to leave Kashmir Valley and asked the government to have the “will power” for taking some decisions about them.

Singh said Sayeed raked a political controversy within hours of his taking oath by thanking Pakistan, separatists and terrorists for allowing peaceful polls in the state.

“The coalition partner that is BJP must make it clear to the PDP leader to be clear if he is an Indian or he is not whether he is India’s loyalist or not. He cannot adopt double standards, of ‘running with the hound and running with the hare’,” the article by Singh said.

Critical of government’s “inaction” in protecting the rights of Hindus and Sikhs who had to migrate from the Kashmir Valley, Singh said the Centre has not even raised the little finger for them. He was also critical of the Centre giving continued concessions to Kashmir without talking of the 3.70 lakh Hindus and Sikhs.

“Except for giving some paltry financial aid and settling the Indians, who have become refugees in India, not even a little finger has been raised by the government. It is time to remind the government of India “most of life’s actions are within our reach but decisions take will power”,” he said in the RSS mouthpiece.

“India has been giving concessions after concessions in appeasing the people of Valley, without taking any stand, even when 3.70 lakh Hindus and Sikhs had to leave the Valley, as they were not Muslims,” he said.

