Bihar polls: Rs 7.60 lakh unaccounted cash, 30,365 litres liquor seized





The authorities on Tuesday seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 7.60 lakh, besides 30,365 litres of liquor from different places in Bihar during pre-election drives, an official release said.

Of the Rs 7.60 lakh cash seizure, the highest Rs 3.96 lakh was recovered from Araria district followed by Rs 1.53 lakh in Vaishali district, Rs 1.16 lakh in Saran district and Rs 94,900 from Aurangabad district, the release issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said.

The authorities also seized 30,365 litres of liquor during their drive against country/foreign liquor, it said.

In cases related to violation of Model Code of Conduct, 126 were related to defacement of public properties and five to private properties, the release said, adding 14 cases were lodged in connection with misuse of vehicles and three related to violation of loudspeaker Act, besides six cases for illegal meeting/speech etc.

As under enforcement of law and order, 15 arms/weapons and 61 cartridges were seized, while 121 licensed arms verified and 901 licensed arms deposited, it said.

The cancellation of licensed arms stood at 95 and 635 non-bailable warrants were executed, the release said, adding Rs 12.76 lakh in fine was collected during vehicle checking.