Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses solidarity with Hardik

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday expressed solidarity with Gujarat Patel community leader Hardik Patel over his demand for OBC status to the Patel community.

Speaking to reporters after state cabinet meeting Tuesday, the Bihar CM said: “I extend my good wishes to Hardik Patel for his cause. I think the government should consider his demand.” This is the first time Nitish has publicly extended his support to the young Patel leader, who also invoked the Bihar CM’s name in context of hailing from the same caste group as Patel.

Though Nitish did not elaborate much on Hardik’s demand, his expressing solidarity has political significance. The Bihar CM’s support has come at a time when Nitish has been engaged in a high-pitched poll battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, Nitish had taken on the PM over his DNA remark and development package war by saying that “people (Narendra Modi)” should first take care of reservation problems in their homes (Gujarat)”.

