Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses solidarity with Hardik

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday expressed solidarity with Gujarat Patel community leader Hardik Patel over his demand for OBC status to the Patel community.
Speaking to reporters after state cabinet meeting Tuesday, the Bihar CM said: “I extend my good wishes to Hardik Patel for his cause. I think the government should consider his demand.” This is the first time Nitish has publicly extended his support to the young Patel leader, who also invoked the Bihar CM’s name in context of hailing from the same caste group as Patel.
Though Nitish did not elaborate much on Hardik’s demand, his expressing solidarity has political significance. The Bihar CM’s support has come at a time when Nitish has been engaged in a high-pitched poll battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Sunday, Nitish had taken on the PM over his DNA remark and development package war by saying that “people (Narendra Modi)” should first take care of reservation problems in their homes (Gujarat)”.
- Aug 28, 2015 at 2:47 pmपटेल आर्थिक रूप,शैक्षणिक रूप ,राजनीतिक रूप और सामाजिक रूप से सम्पन्न जाती है फिर भी उन्हे भी चाहिए आरक्षण? `(बिहार मे मुख्यमंत्री ने हार्दिक पटेल का समर्थन कर आगामी चुनाव मे जनता दल यू की मुश्किले और बढ़ा दी है । हार्दिक पटेल ने नितीश कुमार और चंद्रबाबू नायडू को अपना बताया था । चूकी बिहार की राजनीति पिछरा वर्ग केन्द्रित है इसलिए उस पर इस मुद्दा का असर परता है। हाला की शरद जी ने डैमेज कंट्रोल करने की कोशिश की है । ) । अब एक षड्यंत्र के तहत सदियों से शोषित एवं अपमानित आदिवासी एवं दलितों के हकों को छीनने के लिये गुजरात के पटीदारों का आंदोलन चलाया जा रहा है ,जो पटेल आर्थिक रूप,शैक्षणिक रूप ,राजनीतिक रूप और सामाजिक रूप से सम्पन्न जाती है फिर भी उन्हे भी क्यो चाहिए आरक्षण? यह एक स्थिति है की पिछरों दलितो और आदिम जातियो को दिये जाने वाले आरक्षण के खिलाफ गुजरात मे कई बार आंदोलन कर चुका पटेल समुदाय अब खुद आरक्षण के लिए गुंडागर्दी कर रहे है । उस गुंडागर्दी का समर्थन नितीश कुमार जैसे लोग भी कर रहे ,यह सी स्थिति आरक्षण के राजनीतिक इस्तेमाल के खतरो को भी दिखती है, जिसमे वोटो के लिए समाज के किसी ताकतवर वर्ग को आरक्षण का समर्थन किया गया । कुछ लोग गुजरात के आरक्षण बिरोधियों के चक्कर मे आकर(पाटीदारको कुर्मी समझ कर ) जमीनी हकीकत से दूर है, जबकि बिहार मे दो माह बाद चुनाव होना है ,गुजरात का अभी चुनाव नहीं है , ऐसे साथियो से कहना है की उपर -उपर ताक कर चलिएगा तो नीचे गिर जाएगे ,किस दुनिया मे आप है ?70%के खिलाफ जाकर आप कहा रहिएगा ?हार्दिक पटेल के गुंडागर्दी से ओ बी सी मे उवाल आ गया है । इस जमीनी हकीकत को समझकर लालू प्रसाद यादव ने पटेलों के गुंडागर्दी का समर्थन नहीं किया ।उन्होने इतना कहा की ,जिन सामाजिक वर्गों को लगता है कि उन्हें आरक्षण की जरूरत है,वो पिछड़े व वंचित है,उन्हें पहले जाति आधारित जनगणना की जोरदार मांग उठानी चाहिए.। जनता दल यू के राष्ट्रिय अध्यक्ष शरद यादव ने कहा की आरक्षण का लाभ अब सुखी सम्पन्न लोग भी लेना चाहते है ,ये गलत है । गुजरात का पटेल समाज सक्षम व सम्पन्न है ,उस समाज को आरक्षण की जरूरत नहीं है ,हंगामा कर वे अपनी बात मनवाना चाहते है । बिहार मे मुख्यमंत्री ने हार्दिक पटेल का समर्थन कर आगामी चुनाव मे जनता दल यू की मुश्किले और बढ़ा दी है । हार्दिक पटेल ने नितीश कुमार औए चंद्रबाबू नायडू को अपना बताया था । चूकी बिहार की राजनीति पिछरा वर्ग केन्द्रित है इसलिए उस पर इस मुद्दा का असर परता है। हाला की शरद जी ने डैमेज कंट्रोल करने की कोशिश की है ।Reply
- Oct 5, 2015 at 2:47 pmBihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses solidarity with Hardik Patel economically, educationally, politically and socially, yet they must also reserve is rich? `(Bihar chief minister Patel hearty support in the upcoming election and extended the JD-U's problematic. Hearty Patel Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu told her. Chhu Bihar politics Picra cl is centered on this issue so that The effect has to be prescribed. Wine Autumn Minister has tried to damage control.). Now, under a conspiracy exploited and humiliated for centuries to snatch rights of tribal and Dalits in Gujarat Ptidaron movement is operated, which Patel economically, educationally, politically and socially, is rich but they also Why should the reservation? It's a strange situation and primitive tribes Picron Dlito reservations against being given out to the Patel community in Gujarat has many agitations are now felony to own reservations. Nitish Kumar, there are also those that support hooliganism, this strange situation now looks to the political use Hazards, which votes for a powerful section of society to support the reservation. Some people came out of the whirl of Gujarat Birodion reservations (Patidarko Kurmi sense) from the ground, while in Bihar, two months after the election, the Gujarat election is not just, that colleagues say over the stare -upr Cliaga shall fall down, what in the world are you? 70% said Keep going against you? hearty Patel hooliganism Uwal on OBC's. Lalu Prasad Patel understand the ground reality did not support the felony of Kunhone said, the social cles they need now, he is backward and deprived them of the strong demand to take the first caste-based census needed.. JD-U national president Sharad Yadav happy rich people now want to take advantage of the reservation, it is wrong. Patel Gujarat capable and prosperous society is a society that does not need a reservation, the commotion they want to give the law. Bihar Chief Minister Patel hearty support in the upcoming election, the problematic and JD-U has increased. Nitish Kumar Patel Aue hearty Chandrababu Naidu told his. Chhu Bihar politics Picra cl focuses on the impact of this issue has to be prescribed. Wine Autumn Minister has tried to damage control.Reply