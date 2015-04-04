Bengal’s anti-chit fund Bill gets President’s nod

The Mamata Banerjee govt reintroduced the Bill in December 2013, which was also pending with the Centre.

President Pranab Mukherjee has given his assent to the anti-chit fund Bill passed by the West Bengal government after the Saradha scam hit the state three years ago. The West Bengal Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Bill, 2013 will become an Act now.

However, the nod comes with a rider after objections were raised by the President. The Central government has taken an undertaking from the state government that would bring an amendment to the Bill within six months to change the provisions relating to money laundering, a Central subject.

With the enactment of the Bill, the state would be able to attach the property of a person who has borrowed money from such financial establishments which have defaulted on depositors money.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra had earlier said that the revised Bill was constitutionally valid, and not in conflict with the SEBI Act and was in line with similar Bills moved in 15 states and two Union Territories. This Bill is armed with provisions for search, seizure and confiscation of property, he had said.

All such “financial establishments” would have to file periodical statements to the competent authority which would share the information with SEBI, Registrar of Companies and the Reserve Bank of India, the Bill said.

“We have taken a legal undertaking from the state government and they will have to make the changes in the next six months,” said a senior official.

The Indian Express had reported on March 15 that days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Bill was sent for President’s assent by the Home Ministry.

The Bill was first introduced in the state assembly in April 2013 but was returned by the then UPA government for its overlapping features with certain Central Acts.

The West Bengal government reintroduced the Bill in December 2013, which was also pending with the Centre.

