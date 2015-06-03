Attack on mobile services in Valley: Centre steps in, CM Mufti Sayeed directs police to act tough on miscreants

Security personnel stand guard t during a high alert at Kaksari Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday, a day after militants attacked mobile towers. (Source: PTI Photo)

As the Centre issued an advisory to the Jammu & Kashmir government over the spate of attacks on telecom facilities across the Valley, Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed asked the state police chief to take steps to thwart any attempt to disrupt cellular services and to “deal sternly with miscreants”.

The state’s Director General of Police, K Rajendra Kumar, met cellular service providers and asked them to ensure smooth running of services in the Valley.

According to an official spokesperson, Sayeed took strong note of the disruption of cellular networks, saying that “people cannot be pushed into the stone age”.

The advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the state government said: “Urgent review may be undertaken to assess the extent of the threat and its fallout. Suitable counter measures, including security cover wherever necessary, may be put in place urgently to prevent recurrence of such incidents.”

General Manager of BSNL, D K Aggarwal, said it was a question of law and order. “…what can we do? When the situation normalises, the cellular services will also normalise,” he said.

Aggarwal added that some of the private landlords, who have leased out their land for construction of mobile towers, have already shut them. “We have told them that it is their discretion,” he said.

Police have also deployed its men to guard cellphone towers in several parts of Srinagar. While police say it will guard the towers as well as the landowners, many feel that the beefed-up security will only invite more attention.

“It makes us vulnerable. The government can provide security for the towers, but what about us?” said Shabir Ahmad, president of the BSNL towers landlords association.

Cellular services have been hit in most parts of the Valley, including parts of Srinagar. In some parts of Srinagar and its suburbs, only BSNL is functional, while in areas like Humhama and Bagh-e-Mehtab, cellular services have been completely snapped.

In north Kashmir, services have been hit in Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pattan and Handwara where only BSNL is partially functional.

Police point to the involvement of Hizbul Mujahideen in the attacks. Sources said three youths were arrested from Khrew in south Kashmir for putting up the threat posters of Lashkar-e-Islam. “They had downloaded the posters from Facebook, printed them and were pasting them in the area,” a source said. Four persons were arrested in Sopore for “hurling grenades” on a mobile tower.

Sources said the “operation” has apparently gone out of the control of hitherto unknown “Lashkar-e-Islam”.

With ENS, Delhi