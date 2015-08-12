Vehicle falls into Kashmir gorge, 11 die

Kupwara district in north Kashmir. (Source: Google Maps)

Eleven people were killed in a road accident in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday evening. The police have launched a rescue operation to recover the bodies.

The police said that a passenger Tata Sumo vehicle that was travelling from Kupwara to border town Karnah met with an accident near high altitude Sadha top.

DIG of police North Kashmir, Gareeb Das said that the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

“The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm today. The Tata Sumo vehicle fell into the around 300 feet gorge,” he said. “We have recovered ten bodies so far and the rescue operation is on.”

The police said that eleven passengers were traveling in the vehicle. All the deceased passengers were residents of Karnah.

J&K Chief Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed has expressed grief over the death of the eleven persons.