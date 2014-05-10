Assam violence: Attack toll rises to 43 after 2 more bodies recovered on Saturday

National Commission for Minorities team on Friday visited the affected areas of Baksa district.

Two more bodies of minors were recovered in the Baksa district on Saturday, taking the toll in the mayhem allegedly unleashed by the NDFB(S) in BTAD areas to 43, a senior government official said.

“Today, bodies of two minor boys were recovered from the Beki river. While one was 13 months old, another was seven years,” Baksa Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhawani Prasad Sharma told PTI here.

Till date bodies of 36 people were recovered from the violence-hit Narayanguri, Khagrabari and Narsingbari villages of Baksa district and seven from Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile, a National Commission for Minorities team on Friday visited the affected areas of Baksa district.

The team comprised of the Chairman and some members first interacted with the inmates of the relief camp and then went to the spot of the incident in Naryanguri and Khagrabari on the other side of the Beki river, Sharma said.

Victims as well as the villagers on the east of Beki river during the interaction with the team alleged that Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)-supported miscreants had attacked them as they did not vote for their candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

