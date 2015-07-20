Asaram ‘victim’ fears for life, seeks help from police

The self proclaimed ‘Godman’ Asaram Bapu.

Amid repeated attacks on key witnesses in cases against Asaram, a minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the self-styled godman in Jodhpur has told police that her life is in danger. The girl, currently living in Shahjahanapur in Uttar Pradesh, called up the former investigating officer of the case in Jaipur and sought help.

“She called a couple of days ago. She said that after the latest attack on a witness, she and her family were living in fear of being attacked too,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra told The Indian Express.

Mishra was in charge of investigating charges levelled by the girl — an inmate of Asaram’s Chhindwara ashram. The minor had alleged that Asaram sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse in Jodhpur on the pretext of treating her.

“She sounded scared. I told her that she now lives in Uttar Pradesh, and we do not have jurisdiction there. The UP police have provided her security according to my information,” Mishra said.

The girl approached Mishra soon after the death of 35-year-old witness Kripal Singh, who was shot at by unknown persons on July 10. He succumbed to his injuries a day later.

A Jodhpur police team had arrested Asaram from Indore in September 2013. Since then, the ‘godman’ has been in prison. His bail plea was turned down for the sixth consecutive time last month.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Vyas had turned down the latest bail plea-argued by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy-by observing that someone who was accused of a crime of this nature did not deserve bail.

