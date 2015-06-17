Air hostess accuses Pappu Yadav of harassment, misbehaviour

Pappu Yadav

Expelled RJD MP Pappu Yadav has become a part of controversies after an air hostess leveled charges of harassment and misbehaviour against him.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Yadav was travelling on a Jet Airways plane from Patna to New Delhi.

Yadav, however, denied the allegations saying that it was a plant to taint his image by his rival political leaders. He said that he has been travelling via flight since past many years and never a single complaint has been received, adding that he is unaware of what exactly happened to have created such a huge controversy.

Click here to watch Pappu Yadav’s reaction

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App