Air hostess accuses Pappu Yadav of harassment, misbehaviour

June 17, 2015
Expelled RJD MP Pappu Yadav has become a part of controversies after an air hostess leveled charges of harassment and misbehaviour against him.
The incident took place on Tuesday when Yadav was travelling on a Jet Airways plane from Patna to New Delhi.
Yadav, however, denied the allegations saying that it was a plant to taint his image by his rival political leaders. He said that he has been travelling via flight since past many years and never a single complaint has been received, adding that he is unaware of what exactly happened to have created such a huge controversy.
