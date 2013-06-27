A planned conspiracy,says SGPC; orders probe

Stating that it appeared to be planned conspiracy,the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Avtar Singh Makkar on Tuesday flayed the recent attack on IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu at the Gobind Dham in Uttarakhand.

Makkar also directed the formation of a three-member panel to probe the incident. It will comprise of SGPC general secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhaur and SGPC executive committee members Rajinder Singh Mehta and Nirmail Singh Jaulan.

The development comes on a day when the chief minister has ordered a SIT probe into the incident.

In a press statement,the SGPC chief said that in the video uploaded on the social media,a man is heard telling Pannu that he has a clip of the IAS officer using derogatory language towards the Guru Sahib How did the man know Pannu would speak something derogatory against the Guru Sahib,that he began making the vide? Makkar said,adding that moreover no such clip has surfaced.

The IAS officer was assaulted and had his turban removed by agitated pilgrims in Uttarakhand,where he is overseeing rescue operations. The video of the incident went viral and shows Pannu being manhandled before paramilitary personnel rescue him from the mob.

Makkar,however,slammed the attackers as miscreants and added that Pannu was a senior IAS officer with a clean image and there was no doubt about him and his family faith in Sikhism.

That was the reason,he was assigned the duty of rescue operations by state government, Makkar said. How can a person who went to help speak against the Guru Sahib, he added. 

Some miscreants picked up a one-sided scuffle and then removed the turban of a Sikh officer. Worse,the video was put on YouTube. People who are fighting floods cannot do this. This is all done by miscreants, Makkar said.

Meanwhile,BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla demanded a high-level probe into the incident. She too termed the incident as a planned conspiracy by those who she suspected were upset over the honesty and integrity of Pannu.

