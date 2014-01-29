4 minors held for murder of 11-yr-old boy in MP town

Four school boys, aged between 15 and 17, have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old boy, who was allegedly sodomised by one of them in Katni town.

In an incident that sent shivers down the spine of senior police officers, the alleged killers returned twice to the spot, a vacant house behind Samdadia City, to confirm whether their victim had stopped breathing or not.

After hitting the victim on head with bricks, the boys returned with a thermocol cutter to slit his throat.

“Even hardened criminals don’t dare to return to bodies of their victims,’’ in-charge of Madhavnagar Police Station Akhil Varma told The Indian Express about the killers of the Class V student, whose family members lodged a complaint about his disappearance on Sunday.

A portion of the victim’s hand was found mutiliated, probably eaten by a dog. The body was found Monday morning and his cycle was also located near the house. It later emerged that the victim was last seen with a Class VIII boy on his bicycle.

The police eventually reached all four killers and their 21-year-old friend Dheeraj, who told them how to destroy evidence like blood stains on their clothes, late on Monday.

