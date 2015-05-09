3 students held for killing, cooking pet dog

The students — Romen, Michel and Daljith, all aged around 20 and studying computer application and animation at private colleges in Bangalore — have been booked under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code .

Three students from Manipur have been arrested for allegedly killing their pet dog and cooking it at their rented accommodation in Subhash Nagar area here.

The students — Romen, Michel and Daljith, all aged around 20 and studying computer application and animation at private colleges in Bangalore — have been booked under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief by killing or maiming animal of value of Rs 10 or upwards) on the basis of a complaint lodged by their neighbour Chandrashekar, an animal rights activist, and other members of the Animal Welfare Association, the police said.

According to the complaint, Chandrashekar said he grew suspicious over an odd smell emanating from the room of the students and went to verify the source of the smell.

He found that the students had skinned their pet dog and were cooking it for a meal, the police said.

The neighbour reported the matter to the Animal Welfare Association and later he and other activists from the association filed a complaint.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the students bought a puppy six-months ago and raised it at their home. They allegedly killed it on Wednesday for a meal.

All three students were produced before a court and were remanded to judicial custody. Section 428 of the IPC entails a maximum punishment of two years imprisonment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App