200 junior doctors in Agra quit over Kanpur row

The doctors’ stir that started in Kanpur on Tuesday spread with 200 junior medicos of Agra Medical College tendering their resignation to Uttar Pradesh government.

The development came as the protest against the attack on junior colleagues in Kanpur entered the fifth day today crippling medical services in the district.

“The strike of junior doctors will continue till the three demands of the Kanpur doctors were met,” said vice president of Indian Medical Association’s UP unit and president of Agra unit Dr Sudhir Dhakre.

Dhakre, said the IMA has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government to meet the doctors’ demands, otherwise the strike would take an all India dimension.

The three demands of Kanpur junior doctors include the unconditional release of doctors arrested in connection with the Kanpur episode; registering criminal cases against SP MLA Irfan Solanki, and dismissal of SSP, Kanpur.

