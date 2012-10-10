91 sick; cholera reported in Moga

Even as the number of diarrhoea cases in Moga rose to 91 on Tuesday,the district health department confirmed that at least two of the patients are suffering from cholera.

Of the 91 admitted,40 have already been sent back home while three patients had been referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot,while six others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Moga.

The deputy commissioner of Moga Arshdeep Singh Thind said:  We have completely stopped the supply of water to one part of the grain market from where this problem seems to have started. At the same time we have begun checking the water. The situation is under control. The high number of patients is also because we have called even those who are showing symptoms of diarrhoea.

Dr Naresh Gupta,additional civil surgeon,Moga,meanwhile,stated that two of the four samples of stool had tested positive for cholera.

