India only eligible country to get permanent UNSC seat with veto power, says Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat at a conference in Mumbai Friday. (Source: Pradip Das) Mohan Bhagwat at a conference in Mumbai Friday. (Source: Pradip Das)

Stressing the need to make India a strongest military power in the world, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday said that India should get a permanent seat with veto power in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“We are not applying for the seat (UNSC), but we are demanding it. India is the only eligible country to get the permanent seat with veto power in the UNSC,” said Bhagwat on Friday evening. He was speaking at the conference organised by the India International Model United Nations (IIMUN) in the city. The audience largely consisted of school children from across the city. “Bharat has always nurtured the ideology of vasudhaiva kutumbakam. It (Bharat) is not only the piece of land, but it is our nature which is universal. We have always worked with friendship and love for others,” said Bhagwat.

Elaborating on the point, he further said that the country had already established itself as an economic power. “Now, it is time to become the strongest military power. Look at the world, it only respects power. To say the truth, it requires strength and we need to have it. So, to get the permanent seat, we will do signature campaigns and will raise our voice for it,” Bhagwat said. He called upon the youth in the country to join hands to make it a powerful nation.

