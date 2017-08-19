India on way to become ‘Vishwa Guru’ under PM Narendra Modi: Amit Shah

BJP National Preisdent Amit Shah. (PTI Photo) BJP National Preisdent Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Satruday said India was on the way to become “Vishwa Guru” (guide of world) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “Whenever the country’s history is written, the (history of) Modi period would be written in golden letters because of the steps taken by him for people’s welfare,” he here.

Shah was speaking at a function to release ‘Narendra se Narendra’, a book written by BJP leader Kailash Narayan Sarang.

Swami Vivekanand, whose birth name was also Narendra, had predicted that India would become Vishwa Guru in the 21st century, and it is coming true under Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said.

“World over people started looking at India with respect (after Modi came to power) and that is not an honour for Modi or the BJP, but for 125 crore Indians,” he said.

When Modi took over in 2014, there was an atmosphere of despair in the country and a policy paralysis because of the then prime minister “who remained quiet”, the BJP national president said, adding that the situation has drastically changed.

“India is on the way to become Vishwa Guru now,” he said.

“I met Modi (for the first time) in 1982. He is someone who always thinks of welfare of the country and its people,” Shah said.

Earlier in the day, the saffron leader met some religious leaders, including Bhayyu Maharaj at the chief minister’s residence here. He also held several meetings with BJP office-bearers.

