India on Rohingya crisis: Committed to assisting Bangladesh

Newly arrived Rohingya Muslim family, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carry their belonging as they arrive at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 (AP)

Amid the Rohingyas crisis, India on Friday said its focus is on providing humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh and extending support in handling the situation. New Delhi has sent 53 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh for Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India had so far sent three sorties of relief material to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and the two countries were in touch to resolve the situation arising out of arrival of displaced persons there. “We are committed to assisting Bangladesh and extending our full support in handling the issue,” he said.

On reports of mass graves of Rohingya Hindus being discovered, Kumar said, “We have seen press reports about these graves and have also seen the statement issued by state Councillor’s office.”

“ We emphasise that there is no justification for any kind of terrorism which targets civilians in this conflict,” he added.

