India on Catalonian crisis: ‘Identity, culture issues best addressed within constitutional framework’

Pro-independence supporters cheer and wave "estelada" or pro independence flags in the square outside the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, after Catalonia's regional parliament passed a motion with which they say they are establishing an independent Catalan Republic, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

Days after the Spanish region of Catalonia voted for independence, India on Monday night finally responded to the Catalonian crisis and cautioned that “issues of identity and culture” are best addressed “within the Constitutional framework with respect for national integrity”. South Block sources told The Indian Express that this reflects India’s long-standing position with respect to secession. India followed US, UK, EU, France and several western countries that have supported the Spain government, and have not lent any support to Catalans.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We have noted the negative global reaction to this development. Neither Europe nor the world would benefit from instability. As a country that values and fosters unity in diversity, India would urge that issues of identity and culture are best addressed within the constitutional framework and with respect for national integrity.”

European Council President Donald Tusk has said the independence vote changed nothing and the European Union would only deal with the central government in Madrid. The US State department also threw its weight behind Madrid.

