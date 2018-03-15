India offers Rs 1 lakh cr business in bio-fuel, bio-energy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India is the third largest primary consumer of energy after the US and China. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India is the third largest primary consumer of energy after the US and China.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said India is a happening place as it is offering Rs one lakh crore business in bio-fuel and bio-energy to the investors across the globe. “India is a happening place for energy. Every day 40 million people are going to hydrocarbon retail points to meet their demand, and 190 million people are getting the benefit of subsidies. India offers 1 lakh crore of bio-fuel and bio-energy business to the world,” Pradhan said while inaugurating the first edition of Delhi Energy Dialogue (DED) 2018, yesterday.

Addressing the gathering he said India is the third largest primary consumer of energy after the US and China. In the next 25 years, that is, by 2040, India’s energy consumption will grow by CAGR of 4 per cent. The dialogue was organised by Ashden India Collective (AIC) in alliance with the Climate Parliament and TERI. The Delhi Energy Dialogue 2018 brought together all the stakeholder in the field of energy and power, on a common platform to deliberate on key developments and challenges for ‘energy for all’ in India.

The industry and energy leaders, along with the policy makers, discussed the current scenario, roadmap to achieve the target for renewable energy generation of 175 Gigawatt by 2022, opportunities and challenges.

“Ashden India Collective (AIC) is bridging the gap between organisations that are working on the ground to accelerate energy access for all and the policy makers that enable innovative business models to take off, by creating a positive environment. It is capitalising on the critical mass of innovative business models that are delivering so many sustainable energy projects in India. “There are now 25 Indian Ashden Award winners that are involved in AIC and at Ashden, we are so excited to see them working with each other and India’s government to help increase access to clean, affordable energy,” Sarah Butler-Sloss, Founder Director and Advisor of Ashden, UK, said.

The Ashden India Collective strives to achieve energy poverty reduction, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and economic growth in the country, it said.

“Our members have collectively provided 1.5 million households with clean cooking solutions like bio-gas and clean cook stoves. Next growth in renewable energy is from bio-energy, which will be bigger than solar growth. The potential of harnessing bio-energy will eliminate import of LPG,” said Hemant Lamba, Chairman, Ashden India Collective.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App