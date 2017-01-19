India not seeking NSG membership as ‘gift’, but based on non-proliferation record: MEA

“India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift. We are seeking it based on our non-proliferation record,” said MEA. “India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift. We are seeking it based on our non-proliferation record,” said MEA.

Nearly two days after China had said that admission of non-NPT signatories in NSG cannot be a “farewell gift” for countries to give to each other, India on Thursday it’s not seeking NSG membership as a gift. Speaking to the media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup clarified, “India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift. We are seeking it based on our non-proliferation record.”

New Delhi’s comments come after China said they have made their position clear before and it won’t be some kind of a farewell gift for countries to give to each other.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had told a media, “Regarding India’s application to the NSG, regarding non-NPT countries admission to the NSG, we have made our position clear before so I will not repeat it. I just want to point out that NSG membership shall not be some kind of (a) farewell gift for countries to give to each other.”

Confirming that US President Obama had made a thank you call to PM Modi for his continued support, Swarup said, “Both leaders have shared a warm relationship.” He also added that India’s US Ambassador will be attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and other official events.

When asked on reports of the British Parliament debating Jammu and Kashmir issue, Swarup said there’s no room for a third party role.

