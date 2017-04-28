India notifies compliance of UN sanctions on North Korea

New Delhi notified the sanctions on April 21 — three days after McMaster’s visit — and made it public on April 26. New Delhi notified the sanctions on April 21 — three days after McMaster’s visit — and made it public on April 26.

With the US administration under President Donald Trump taking a tough stance against North Korea, India has moved ahead with compliance of the UN resolution imposing sanctions on the country. This comes days after US National Security Advisor General H R McMaster met PM Narendra Modi and senior officials, including NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, on April 18.

Sources told The Indian Express that the situation in North Korea was part of the discussions between McMaster and the Indian side. New Delhi notified the sanctions on April 21 — three days after McMaster’s visit — and made it public on April 26. “The trade between the two countries is minimal…but with these sanctions, it will dip even further,” sources said.

The government notified the compliance of the UN resolution imposing sanctions on North Korea, which include prevention of direct or indirect supply, sale, transfer or export of all weaponry and related material through its territories or by its nationals to that country.

The notification banned supply, sale or export of other items, materials, equipment, goods and technology, which could contribute to North Korea’s nuclear- related, ballistic missile-related or other weapons of mass destruction-related programmes.

