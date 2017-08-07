India not responding positively to peace efforts: Pakistan’s new foreign minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif said India is not responding in a positive manner to Pakistan’s efforts to establish peace in the region, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported on Monday. Addressing his first press conference at Pakistan Muslim League-N House in Sialkot since taking over his new role, Asif said both India and Afghanistan have failed to respond positively to Pakistan’s desire for peace. He further stated that Pakistan’s efforts to establish good relations with neighbours should not be thought of as its weakness.
“It’s high time for both India and Afghanistan to come forward as good neighbours and give positive response to Pakistan’s peace initiatives and end the blame game,” Asif said.
He went on to express his regret that “India was continuously violating the the ceasefire accord by shelling the civilian population along the Line of Control”. He further alleged that India is supporting conspiracies against Pakistan being hatched by Afghanistan to “destabilise this country economy and politically”.
He accused India conspiring with the US to sabotage the Indus Water Treaty. He said Pakistan has gained support from the international community on the treaty and has been able to take up the issue with the World Bank. Asking India to support Islamabad’s peace initiatives, Asif said, Pakistan’s strong defence is capable of defending its own borders.
Asif claimed that Pakistan has gained world wide recognition for playing a pivotal role in establishing peace in the region by defeating terrorist forces. He added that the country has been fighting against terrorism for decades now.
- Aug 7, 2017 at 1:15 pmWhy does Pakistan think shedding crocodile tear is going to help. Today Pakistan is totally isolated on terror front with just one country China to lay it's shoulder to the sulking ally. Pakistan on one side portrays Burhan Wani a sesoned terrorist as Martyr in United Nation and keep it's policy of laying thousand cuts alive , till date talks have resulted into no tangible benefit as democracy is a veil behind which it's rogue Army ISI nexus is working round o clock to wage proxy war against India. Unless India sees Pakistan walking the talk on terrorism till that time to expect India to respond positively would be foolhardy on Pakistan's front.Reply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 12:53 pmthis govt has not come on muslims vote to talk peacefully with beastsReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 12:52 pmGo to your mama, stop wasting your time with the India. Not interested in talking to 3rd Rated Chors and Kamchors. Concentrate somewhere else. Why not Pakistan talk to China about the Uighyrs, with the same face that he is showing to India?Reply