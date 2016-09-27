Youths attacked by auto driver in Mumbai

Representational Image Representational Image

Three youths were beaten up allegedly by an auto-rickshaw driver following an altercation in suburban Bhandup, police said Monday.

The incident took place last night at Maharashtra Nagar. The youth, aged between 20-25, were having having ice-cream near a dairy in the area when one of them accidentally touched the driver, a senior police official said. The driver, yet to be identified, got into a heated argument with them. He then thrashed the trio and also attacked them with a knife. One of the youth, Avinsh Bhosale was critically injured and is being treated at a hospital, the official said.

A case under under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 324 and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) has been registered in this regard, police said, adding a probe is on and no arrest has been made so far.

