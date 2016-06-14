Yoga Day: Art of Living to organise events in 100 countries

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also lead a series of public events on Sudarshan Kriya, yoga, and meditation in the cities of Washington DC, Boston, Columbus, Minnesota, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle as well as the United Kingdom. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also lead a series of public events on Sudarshan Kriya, yoga, and meditation in the cities of Washington DC, Boston, Columbus, Minnesota, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle as well as the United Kingdom. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Social organisation Art of Living will be holding International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 not just in India, but across 100 countries of the world.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will open Yoga Day celebrations at the European Parliament, Brussels by leading the parliament members through a guided meditation at the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin Hall.

He will also lead a series of public events on Sudarshan Kriya, yoga, and meditation in the cities of Washington DC, Boston, Columbus, Minnesota, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle as well as the United Kingdom,” according to a statement issued by the foundation here.

Watch Video: What’s making news

It also said that over 20,000 people are expected to take part in Yoga Day programmes to be held in Delhi, while about 16,500 in Mumbai at four venues. In Mumbai, a programme will be held at Borivali East on June 19, while the other three would take place on June 21 at Carter Road in Bandra, Poisar Gymkhana in Kandivali West and in CIDCO exhibition ground in Navi Mumbai.

“Just like the sun, yoga is age-old and yet ever-new. It is a holistic way of life that integrates all elements to make a prayerful discipline uniting the body, mind and soul,” Kamlesh Barwal, Global Head, Art of Living said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App