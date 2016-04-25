J&K: Wife found dead of bullet wound, BSF jawan detained

The 12-bore licensed gun has been seized from the house of the accused. (Source: AP) The 12-bore licensed gun has been seized from the house of the accused. (Source: AP)

A BSF jawan was detained after his wife was found dead due to a bullet injury inside her house in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Monday morning, the police said.

Nazira Begum (28), mother of three, died of a bullet allegedly fired from a 12-bore gun and her body was recovered from the house at Satrina village of Kangan, 40 kms from Srinagar, a police officer said.

He said her husband Ghulam Hassan Chohan (40), posted with 193 battalion BSF in Rajasthan, was detained for questioning after his father-in-law accused him of murder.

Share This Article Related Article BSF jawan killed, three others injured in heavy Pakistan shelling along International Border

BSF jawan killed, three others injured in heavy Pakistan shelling along International Border Communal tension in Gujarat after priest kills one of the mob that attacked temple

Communal tension in Gujarat after priest kills one of the mob that attacked temple BSF jawan shoots dead colleague, injures three

BSF jawan shoots dead colleague, injures three BSF jawan kills father,brother over property dispute

Both Lucknow CMOs killed by same pistol

Both Lucknow CMOs killed by same pistol Armyman's wife killed in accidental fire,jawan detained in J-K

The jawan had returned home on leave some days back. “We have seized the 12-bore licensed gun from the house and are questioning the accused,” he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

He said it is premature to say anything about the incident.

“We are yet to receive the autopsy report…the investigation is on,” the officer said.