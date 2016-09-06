Why Ziauddin Rizvi hasn’t taken oath? Uttar Pradesh Governor asks Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Governor Ram Naik Tuesday once again sought to know from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav the reason behind SP MLA Ziauddin Rizvi, who was appointed as a minister in June, not taking oath of office secrecy. This is the third time the Governor has written to CM raising the question.

As part of the Cabinet expansion, four ministers were administered oath of office on June 27 at a function in Raj Bhavan. Rizwi, who too was appointed a minister, could not take oath at that time as he was out of the country visiting Mecca.

Contacted, Rizvi, MLA from Sikanderpur Assembly constituency in Ballia, told The Indian Express that he too was eagerly waiting to take the oath and had reminded the Chief Minister several times in this regard during past two months.

“I was not present on June 27 as I was on a pilgrimage trip to Mecca. I returned on July 10. I informed the Chief Minister the same day and has reminded him several times since then. Even during the recent Assembly session, I spoke to him regarding this and each time I was told that it would happen soon,” Rizvi told The Indian Express and added that there was “no personal reason” from his end for not taking the oath.

Sources in the government informed that Chief Minister was looking for one more cabinet reshuffle before the elections, and it was likely that Rizvi would be administered the oath along with some new faces.

Meanwhile, through his letter, Naik also wanted to know as to why Shree Prakash Singh, who was appointed a member of Uttar Pradesh Board for Development of Municipal Financial Resources in July, had not been administered oath of office. Three of the four members of the board were sworn-in on July 14. Singh who was present in the function had reportedly told the Governor that he could not take oath due to “unavoidable reasons”.

Naik also drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the fact that the tenure of board’s chairman, Kapil Dev, has come to an end in July and asked him to take necessary action for making the new appointment at the earliest.

In the latest letter, Governor has reminded the CM that he had raised the issues earlier too in his letters dated July 29 and then on August 16.

