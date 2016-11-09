Whistleblower Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi gets promotion

Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi

Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, whose appointment as OSD to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shot down by the Centre, has been promoted by the Uttarakhand government, a move which will pave way for his posting. The officer has been promoted as Conservator of Forests. Separate order will be issued regarding his posting, as per an order issued by Uttarakhand government. Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of Uttarakhand cadre, had been awaiting a posting for the past three months. The promotion is important as he was at loggerheads with the Centre and had approached courts against some of the Centre’s decisions of allegedly denying him due in service-related benefits.

Chaturvedi worked as Chief Vigilance Officer and then as Deputy Secretary in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi from June 2012 to June 2016. Last year, he had sought inter-cadre deputation to Delhi government. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declined the proposal for inter-cadre deputation of Chaturvedi (for appointment as Officer on Special Duty to the Delhi Chief Minister) from Uttarakhand cadre. He is presently working without a post in the Uttarakhand government. As per norms, an officer of Indian Foreign Service is appointed to the post of Conservator of Forests after completing 14 years of service or the Annual Confidential Report of the officer concerned needs to be outstanding.

The Supreme Court had recently sought responses from the Centre, AIIMS and the Central Vigilance Commission on the plea of the officer who has alleged that he was not given any work at the premier medical institution in New Delhi despite having an exemplary service record.

