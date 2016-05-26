Smriti Irani defends govt: What Congress couldn’t do in 60 years, Modi sarkar has done in two

Asked whether she would be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for 2017 UP Assembly polls, Irani said, “I am a disciplined party worker and will follow whatever order is given.” Asked whether she would be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for 2017 UP Assembly polls, Irani said, “I am a disciplined party worker and will follow whatever order is given.”

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that, where the Nehru-Gandhi family hadn’t fulfilled its promises in the past 60 years, the Modi-led NDA govt had delivered in two.

“The work, which Congress could not do in past 60 years, the present Narendra Modi government has done only in two years. You all workers should be prepared for 2017 UP assembly polls,” she said, inaugurating a rest house at a bus station in Salon, which falls in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Rahul.

“The Nehru-Gandhi family has not fulfilled its promises due to which I have reduced victory margin of Rahul by 80 per cent,” Irani, who had contested against the Congress Vice President in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, said.

“How will politics of family help Amethi ?” she said.

Irani said Congress workers were “dissatisfied and their behaviour was not normal.”



On contesting again from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, her refrain was the same.

Replying to a question on her visits to Amethi, Irani said, “I go there as Smriti Irani but the love of the people has made me ‘didi’ and we will continue to work for the people of this constituency.”

Stressing that development will be speeded up, she said, “Our main objective is to provide the needy people basic amenities.”

On chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Irani said it is the right of every Indian to chant it but it should be not “forced” on anyone.

