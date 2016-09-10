West Bengal: 20 primary school children taken ill after eating chemical

Twenty primary school children were taken ill after consuming poisonous copper sulfate chemical on Saturday in Howrah

However, all the students are out of danger, said authorities of the hospital where they were admitted. One of the students of state-run Kamargaria primary school in Jaipur area found a packet of unknown substance on the road and brought it to school.

Thinking that it could have been some salt, 20 students of various classes ate it, said Sudip Karar, Superintendent of Uluberia General Hospital. Shortly afterwards they started complaining of stomachache and nausea. They were first taken to a local hospital and then to Uluberia General Hospital.

The children were given saline and are now out of danger, Karar said.

