Political overtones in battle for Sangli college

The Walchand College of Engineering (WCE) in Sangli has become a battleground for two rival groups fighting to take control of it.

The battle has assumed political overtones as one of the groups is headed by Prithviraj Deshmukh, the president of the ruling BJP’s Sangli unit. Pitted against it is the faction headed by industrialist Ajit Gulabchand. Members of the administrative council (AC) of the college, headed by Gulabchand, allege that the other group is using political clout to illegally wrest control of the college.

The college, set up in 1947 as New Engineering College by the Maharashtra Technical Education Society (MTES), is a government-aided institute. The latest crisis at the college erupted a few days ago when Dr G V Parishwad was removed as the director by the group led by Deshmukh even as the college prepares to hold its annual convocation in the next few days.

Deshmukh happens to be the president of MTES, which was set up in 1945 and runs 11 educational institutes in Sangli and Pune.

Ravindra Purohit, a member of AC, alleges that Deshmukh’s group used force to remove Parishwad and illegally appointed Dr M G Devmane as director.

While Purohit is in the process of filing a formal police complaint in the matter, Gulabchand, who is AC’s chairman, has sought an appointment with the chief minister to resolve the matter.

On its part, Deshmukh’s group denies any use of force, saying the action was taken as the institution had failed to submit its accounts for the last four years to them.

The roots of the current dispute are decades old and involve complex relationship between the MTSE and the Sangli-based Seth Walchand Hirachand Memorial Trust (WHMT).

