US man who died in Goa field cremated

A week after an American tourist suffocated to death after falling into muddy water in a paddy field in north Goa, the 30-year-old victim, Caitanya Lila Holt, was cremated on Monday after US consulate officials looked into the incident and were apparently satisfied with the police version.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are yet to make any arrest. An officer said the matter is under inquiry, and maintained that US officials have not sought any independent investigation into the death.

According to the police, Holt belonged to a group of Krishna devotees and had arrived in India about six months ago.

Holt’s family members, who had given an authorisation letter to the US embassy officials in India, were not present at the cremation. “The body was kept under preservation and all postmortem procedures were completed before handing it over,” a doctor at Goa Medical College said, confirming that he had died of asphyxia.

According to police, locals in Korgao, in Pernem taluk of north Goa, found Holt acting suspiciously on January 12. Unable to understand his English, they took him for a thief and tried to catch him. A few onlookers alleged that the crowd manhandled and assaulted Holt, and that the local police did not come to his rescue.

The police have denied the allegation.

Running away from the attackers, Holt went towards the paddy fields and fell into a muddy puddle, from which he could not come out.

