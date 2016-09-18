Uri terror attack: Terrorists avenging killing of infiltrators along LoC, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo)

Expressing his solidarity with the armed forces in wake of the attack on an army camp in North Kashmir’s Uri town, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday said this might be a revenge for killing Pakistan based infiltrators and terrorists in Kashmir.

“Many terrorists have been killed at the border by our soldiers. May be they were angry because of this. This year, a record of sorts has been created by the soldiers of the Indian Army by killing all the infiltrators from Pakistan in Kashmir,” Azad told ANI.

“I don’t think there were so many numbers killed in one year. Maybe they took revenge because of this,” he added.

The Congress leader said he was glad that the terrorists have been killed, but added it is a very sad occasion that 17 soldiers have laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.

“It is a supreme sacrifice which a soldier can make for their country. We are very sad about this entire incident and entire country stands behind the Army of our country. We show total solidarity with the forces of our country,” Azad said.

“There should not be any sign of demoralization irrespective of which political party we belong to. We are with the forces,” he added while asserting that the nation and its people are with the forces and support them.

The Indian Army has gunned down all four terrorists, who had attacked the Army Brigade’s headquarters in Uri this morning. At least 17 soldiers have been killed in the gun battle at the base, which is around 100 km from state capital Srinagar.

Combing operations are currently underway to ensure no untoward element still persists in the Army perimeters.

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh will visit Kashmir today in wake of the attack, while Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will visit Srinagar to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and other senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials to closely monitor the situation in the valley.

The Home Minister is presently chairing a high-level security meeting at his official residence in the national capital to take stock of the present situation in the valley in wake of the attack.

“Keeping the situation of Jammu and Kashmir in mind and in the wake of terror attack in Uri, I have postponed my visits to Russia and the USA . Spoke to Governor & CM of Jammu & Kashmir regarding the terror attack in Uri. They have apprised me of the security situation in the state,” he said in a series of tweets.

The Home Minister has postponed his scheduled visit to Russia and the United States.

The entire town has been sealed and security on the vital roads connecting the Line of Control has been beefed up.

