Talks on with BJP for an alliance in UP polls: Ram Vilas Paswan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan during an election rally. (PTI File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan during an election rally. (PTI File Photo)

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said talks are on between the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) and BJP for the UP elections next year. LJP is BJP’s alliance partner at the national level. “Talks for an alliance with the party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh are going on… With regards to the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states, we have already started preparations to contest in the Uttar Pradesh polls,” Paswan, who heads the LJP, said in Panaji.

The minister for food and public distribution added: “However, the final decision will be taken by party parliamentary board headed by Chirag Paswan.”

Paswan is in Goa in order to participate in a national conference, which kicked off on Thursday.

“To make Lok Janashakti Party as a national party, we have already completed the task of strengthening the party at the grassroots level, and today our organisation has become stronger and has a base in several states in the country,” he claimed.

