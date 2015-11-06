Security beefed up ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Srinagar rally

Security forces are carrying out thorough checking of the vehicles entering the city from other districts and keeping a record of such vehicles and their drivers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir this weekend. (Source: AP)

Heavy security arrangement has been put in place around the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Sonwar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint rally of PDP and BJP workers on Saturday.

The main routes leading towards the venue have been sealed using barbed wires and poles. The police has also made the venue out of bounds for the people, with nobody allowed to venture inside the stadium. Also, the Special Protection Group has already taken control of the stage.

Officials said that CCTVs had been installed at more than a dozen places. Police has even setup a special control room headed by a senior police officer to monitor all vehicles coming into the city on Saturday.

Share This Article Related Article PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 80,000 crore special package for J&K

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 80,000 crore special package for J&K Curfew-like restrictions ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Srinagar rally, mobile internet suspended

Curfew-like restrictions ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Srinagar rally, mobile internet suspended Heavy security put in place ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rallies in J&K

Heavy security put in place ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rallies in J&K Ready for Modi

Ready for Modi Tight security in Kashmir ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally

Tight security in Kashmir ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally 3,000 vehicles to ferry people for PM Narendra Modi rally

Additional troops will be deployed around the city from Friday for smooth conduct of the rally. Police and paramilitary forces have also set up fresh check points in the city, and also along all the roads leading towards the city. Police officials said that two main roads leading towards the venue will be closed for traffic from Friday. Meanwhile, the PDP, BJP and Peoples Conference shared details of the vehicles that will be used by them with the security agencies.

In order to foil the solidarity march by separatists, the police has also decided to impose restrictions in the old city and Maisuma locality. Police on Thursday conducted fresh raids at various places in the Valley to arrest those separatists and leaders who had been evading arrest. More than 300 separatists, suspected stone-pelters, former militants and senior Hurriyat leaders have already been detained ahead of the rally.