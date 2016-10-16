Uniform Civil Code: Barelvi sect targets Modi govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of hurting the religious sentiments of minority community, the Barelvi sect of Muslims Saturday announced to hold a massive protest and signature campaign against the “uniform civil code” and in favour of “triple talaq”.

A decision to this effect was taken at Dargah Aala Hazrat in Bareilly on Friday.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Dargah’s spokesperson Salim Noori said that the clerics have decided to protest against the central government for hurting religious sentiments of Muslims by promoting uniform civil code and infringing on personal laws and rights of minorities under the Constitution.

“Is samay Hindustan me Musalmano ko Modi huqumat ne bahut mushkil me dal dia hai. Supreme Court me Muslim personal law ke khilaf halafnama dakhil karke common civil code ka raasta saaf kia ja raha hai jo mulq ke zamhoori dhaanche ko khatm karke desh ko Hindu Rashtra banane ki taiyari hai. Hairat to is bat ki hai ke secular kehlane wali siyasi partian is masle par khamosh tamashai bani hui hain. (Modi government has created a huge problem for the Muslims. By filing an affidavit against the Muslim Personal Law in the Supreme Court, the government has cleared the way for implementing the uniform civil code and creating a Hindu nation. What’s more surprising is the fact that the political parties, which claim to be secular, are silent on the issue),” alleged Noori.

He further said that the clerics at the Dargah have threatened to hold the kind of protest “which was held during the Indira Gandhi regime”against forced family planning.

“BJP is trying to reap political benefits by raising the Muslim Personal Law is. This is highly condemnable,” Noori added.

Former Sajjadanasheen of the Dargah, Mufti Akhtar Raza Khan said, “As per the Quran and Hadis, triple talaq is right in principle but according to Islam, pronouncing talaq thrice in one breath is not considered as good and Shariat courts give verdict on these issues in this light”.

Triple talaq, he claimed, is followed by Muslim community across India and will remain so. “If the central government is going to file affidavit related to triple talaq in the court, it will be considered as direct interference in Shariat. We will not tolerate this,” he added.

The ulemas who took part in Friday’s meeting alleged that Muslim women were being “instigated against Islam” and the real aim of such people was to create internal differences on sensitive issues so as to end the Muslim personal law.

