Unanimous support in Parliament for my stand in Pakistan historic, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the unanimous support he received in Parliament for his speech and the stand he took in Pakistan during the recent SAARC nations’ home ministers’ conference was “a historic moment”.

Addressing a small gathering at the BJP workers’ meet in Janakipuram, he said, “I will not say what you want to hear because I have already said that in Islamabad. Yesterday was a historic moment when all parties supported and welcomed my stand in Parliament.”

Singh said that the country was lucky to be under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “You have given the BJP more than it can give back to you. But the government is working for development and India’s economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world. India is a developing country now, but it will be in the stream of developed countries in next 7 to 10 years,” he said.

He said he had initiated the process for the development of a 104-km outer ring road in Lucknow and of Gomti Nagar as a “world class” railway station. Moreover, he had helped several seriously ill patients in need of financial help by getting Rs 2 crore disbursed from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for them.

Once the construction of the outer ring road and railway station begins next month, Singh said he would dwell on what more can be done in Lucknow, adding the creation of an outer ring road would lead to the development of a mini-Lucknow around it. “I want Lucknow to become the most beautiful city of culture and tradition in the country,” said Singh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the city.

Former Lucknow MP Lalji Tandon said it was a “moment of glory” for India that Singh had “challenged Pakistan on its soil” and “returned home after boycotting their lunch”. He said that Lucknow had seen maximum development because of leaders of the BJP and Jana Sangh, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh and himself, asking the people to elect a BJP government in the state in coming elections.

Tandon added that the state government was taking credit for the Lucknow Metro without acknowledging that 60 per cent of the funds came from the Centre, without which the construction could not have begun. He claimed that there were funds coming under “Smart City” projects, but the state government was unable to utilise them as it did not want to give the Centre any credit.

