Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in Pulwama district

Two militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The operation was launched on Tuesday evening after security forces received information about the presence of militants at Naina village. One of the slain militant is said to be a Hizb commander.

The troops of Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Police continued the cordon for the entire night.

Officials said firing resumed in the morning. Army spokesman said two militants have been killed in the operation so far and the operation is still in progress.

