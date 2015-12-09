Two militants killed in encounter on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

Two militants were killed when police and the Central Reserve Police Force intercepted a vehicle on the national highway on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Officials said that on Tuesday evening police and CRPF setup a checking point on the national highway at Pampore and started checking vehicles plying on the national highway.

As the security forces were checking vehicles a Tata mobile vehicle was asked to stop, however it didn’t. Officials said that militants who were traveling in the vehicle fired on the police party that resulted in an encounter.

After a brief encounter two militants were killed. Two CRPF jawans were also injured in the firing. Traffic on the highway was stopped. Officials said that identity of slain militants is being ascertained.