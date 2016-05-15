Two J&K cops held for ‘rape’ in police custody

The woman was in police custody in connection with a complaint lodged by her father. Sources said the missing complaint was filed on October 28 after the school teacher allegedly eloped with a driver. The woman was in police custody in connection with a complaint lodged by her father. Sources said the missing complaint was filed on October 28 after the school teacher allegedly eloped with a driver.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a sub-inspector on charges of raping a woman while she was in police custody in the border town of Khour. A woman SPO has also been taken into custody for alleged abetment of the crime. An FIR was lodged against Mohammad Iqbal and Mamta Kumari on Wednesday night.

The woman was in police custody in connection with a complaint lodged by her father. Sources said the missing complaint was filed on October 28 after the school teacher allegedly eloped with a driver. The couple surrendered on October 31. Sources said the couple claimed they had married.

The woman refused to return to her parents and the man’s family did not accept her. So she was kept in police custody. She was at Khour police station, when SHO Iqbal allegedly raped her.

He allegedly lodged an abduction case against the man in a bid to pressure her, sources said.

