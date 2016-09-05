Top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speech at G20 summit

Hangzhou: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China on Monday. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma Hangzhou: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China on Monday. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China and spoke on a number of issues. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi reached China to attend the summit and also met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Reportedly, PM Modi discussed about China’s resistance to India’s entry into NSG and also the issues pertaining to building of China-Pakistan economic corridor which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He also launched an attack on Pakistan and said that one country was responsible for terror activities in South Asia. “Terrorist is a terrorist, one single nation in South Asia is spreading agents of terror in our region,” PM Modi said.

Apart from this, PM Modi also spoke on issues like climate change, global health security among others. Here are the top quotes from his speech:

– We have to safeguard climate justice. It requires affordable financing and environmentally sound technology for developing countries.

– We must uphold principles of equity and CBDR, curb reckless consumption and encourage lifestyles that are in harmony with the nature.

– Vision of transparent, equitable, non-discriminatory, open, inclusive and rule-based global trading architecture should underpin collective efforts.

– Global trading regime must respond to needs and priorities of developing nations. Global value chains must provide them playing field.

– Knowledge & innovation driven economy requires free mobility. India’s priority is to work towards Trade Facilitation Agreement for Services.

– Those who sponsor and support terrorism must be isolated and sanctioned, not rewarded. India appreciates the G-20 initiative on combating the Financing of Terrorism.

– Global and public health security is an important issue. We need global partnerships in sharing new vaccines and access to affordable drugs for developing world.

