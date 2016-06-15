To quell rumours ahead of 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, Anandiben reaches out to masses

Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel has increased interaction with youths and children following rumours of her ouster. (Source: PTI) Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel has increased interaction with youths and children following rumours of her ouster. (Source: PTI)

Amid rumours that Anandiben Patel could be replaced before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Chief Minister is making efforts to be seen and heard in public more often. She has also asserted that the Assembly elections would be fought under her leadership.

Over the past few months, Anandiben’s government has announced various schemes. She is now touring the length and breadth of the state telling people about them.

A senior government functionary said, “The CM had been ensuring smooth administration in Gujarat. But now she has realised that it is not enough. She will have to communicate her work and authority among the masses and quell rumours against her.”

Anandiben recently issued large advertisements in newspapers to congratulate students after board exams, attended events to announce government policies and projects, and asserted in a TV interview that the Gujarat polls would be fought by the BJP under her leadership.

Watch Video: What’s making news

Asked about Anandiben’s statement, Gujarat BJP chief and Cabinet minister Vijay Rupani said, “Anandiben is our chief minister and leader. The 2017 elections will be fought under her leadership.”

“The CM probably made the statement to quell doubts about her future as a leader of Gujarat. She is asserting herself and communicating more to reach out to the media and masses,” the government functionary said.

A Cabinet-rank minister in her government said, “This grapevine originated from Delhi. Everything is alright here.”

The functionary said the CM started implementing the change immediately after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on May 19, when rumours of her ouster were at their peak. The rumours were quelled to some extent when the PM tweeted about his satisfaction with the Gujarat government’s work.

The 2017 polls will be the first to be fought in Gujarat minus Narendra Modi in 15 years. This makes it an even bigger challenge for Anandiben and the BJP. Since taking over as CM in 2001, Modi led the BJP to victory in all the elections in the state, right down to the municipal corporations.

In the wake of the Patidar quota agitation, Anandiben managed to pass the first litmus test in the local body elections. But the BJP did not do as well in rural areas. Then began the government’s efforts to not only contain the Patidar agitation but also mollify the Patidars, without upsetting the party’s equation with the underprivileged sections.

“Rumours of Anandiben’s ouster are doing the rounds at regular intervals. When the CM turns 75 in November, her adversaries could use the opportunity to target her because of her age,” a source said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App