The Boss Files: ‘There was no start-up buzz when we began’

WHEN it comes to recycling, the waste management companies call plastics the “final frontier”. There are umpteen solutions to recycle paper, glass, metal, cardboard, etc, but plastics find their way in landfills, oceans, littered on cityscapes.

The recently concluded World Economic Forum reported 8 million tons of plastic being added to the oceans every year. By 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

On the other hand, plastic is too much of a versatile material and integrated in our lives. It’s utilitarian value remains undisputed. A necessary evil, however, a very small percentage of it is being recycled.

This is where Amit Tandon and his team step in. An Indian waste to energy startup, his Ventana has developed a disruptive technology that converts waste plastics to drop-in industrial petroleum fuels. By offering a next life solution (as fuel) for end of life waste plastics, the technology enables resource recovery from “non recyclable” plastics in the form of useful commodity fuels.

“Window” in Spanish, Ventana, for Tandon implies a window to the future, where the “clean technologies shall disruptively transform energy, transportation, waste recycling, building materials and energy efficiency.”

As utopian as it sounds, this is one area that comes with its own set of challenges for, more than a struggle with funding, interface with the government or securing clients, Tandon’s biggest challenge was to come up with the perfect prototype to enable effectively and efficiently the process of plastic to oil. “Just like Edison, we now know a 100 ways of how not to make it,” laughs Tandon.

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, he knew he had to keep his feet firmly on ground and keep working. As he dabbled with biofuels, small hydel and renenwable energy projects, he also started project development towards plastics to oil in 2006. With partners in the US, it was in 2011 that he incepted the R&D and in 2014, setup India’s first continuous demonstration plant for direct conversion of municipal waste plastics to drop-in industrial fuels which are now being used by industries in the plant’s vicinity. The technology generates 850-950 litres of fuel from 1 ton of waste plastic and won the India Innovation Award 2013.

Entirely self-funded, Ventana grew purely out of passion and patience. Unlike his father’s generation, who fought for loans, faced corruption and bureacracy, Tandon’s struggle and frustration was internal.

“There was no startup buzz, or government action plans, but an entrepreneurial spirit. We have it easier today because of education and awareness, and because we quietly did our work, it was smooth sail on the exterior. Howver, internally, there are so many components to this technology that it took time for the jigsaw puzzle to come together,” he added.

“Innovation is a progressive phenomenon, and we’ve tried to tackle technological constraints common to the first generation of systems,” said Tandon, ensuring that the “why” of “what” they were doing remained centre-stage. Many big players such as BASF, Ozmotech (Australia), AlphaKat (Germany) and Agilyx (USA) attempted but had failed.

A Chandigarh-based computer science engineer from Thapar, Patiala , it was when he moved to the United States in 2000 that Tandon gravitated towards clean- tech. What differentiates Tandon’s innovation from traditional recycling methods is the inclusion of all kinds of plastics for recycling.

Ventana has partnered with Ramky Environment, Asia’s leading provider of comprehensive waste-management services, for setting up multiple plastic-to-fuel plants in India. They are also consulting the Government of India on waste to fuel technology, pushing forward the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

